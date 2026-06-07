At the proposal of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Alexander Pulev, former acting Energy Minister Rosen Hristov was appointed a member of the Board of Directors of the state-owned consolidation company.

He said that the job meets his competencies, and the reason for accepting the position is not the salary, but to help in the recovery of the company - a complete audit of the company must be carried out, a new strategy and business plan must be prepared. “I am expected to implement international practices in the state-owned company”, he added.

He was categorical that corrupt practices must be stopped. His task is to outline the procedures by which this can happen.

Hristov said that for years he has been hearing how the state is bad and that is why we must help each other and do the work in which we are competent.

Regarding the contract with "Botas" Hristov said that the problem is that the agreement is not being used, and purposefully. He added that the "bat" of the prosecutor's office was used against him so that he could not talk about how the contract could work.