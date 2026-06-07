A man has severe burns after a gas cylinder exploded in "Mladost" 1

A man has severe burns after a car gas cylinder exploded in the capital's "Mladost 1" district. The incident occurred early this morning in block 41, and according to initial information, the explosion occurred in the space between the floors of the building, Nova TV reported.

It is still unclear why the gas cylinder was in the common areas of the block. After the report was made, police, fire and emergency teams immediately arrived on the scene.

The area around the apartment building was cordoned off, and the residents of the block were evacuated as a precautionary measure. According to eyewitnesses, the explosion was extremely loud and caused serious damage to the building.

„It was thundering very loudly, very loudly. I looked to see what was happening and saw people and cars coming. It turned out that it was in our block. I live on the 11th floor and I was very scared. Everyone was coming down, and I had an operated leg. Two police officers came up and helped me get down“, said Nadezhda, who lives in the block.

Another witness to the incident, Rositsa, spoke about the material damage. “We have a glass door with reinforced glass between the floors. After the explosion, all the glass was on the floor“, she said.

According to information from the authorities, the injured man is the owner of the gas cylinder. He was transported to hospital with serious burns and is currently receiving medical care.

The causes of the incident are being clarified. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led to the explosion, as well as why the bottle was left in the common areas of the apartment building.