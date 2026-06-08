Blagomir Kotsev: When I became active for Baba Alino, they arrested me

"When I requested the file in 2025, every month I demanded information on how far the procedure had progressed. In the middle of the year, I became much more active. A month or two later, they arrested me", said Blagomir Kotsev.

This connection was made to Nova TV by the mayor of Varna, Blagomir Kotsev, in response to a question whether the municipality should not have reacted earlier to the illegal city under construction.

"At that time - May or June, they requested information from the National Anti-Corruption Agency (DANS) about the group in question about their business. Then I had a conversation with the deputy director of the National Security Agency, he explained to me that things were in their hands," said the mayor of Varna.

"Why did the National Security Agency sleep? Why was the mayor, who tried to stop these actions, taken into custody?" asked Blagomir Kotsev.

He linked the group and money laundering to the highest levels of the state under the previous government. At the end of last year, when he was still in custody, the construction of the illegal city was accelerated and new construction began, the mayor claims.

And after the New Year, Mayor Kotsev began to demand more and more information, and the real actions began under the caretaker government of Andrey Gyurov.

"I hear from everywhere not to interfere", Kotsev said.

He linked the arson of his family restaurant in Varna to the action of the municipality and the police against the illegal city in Baba Alino.