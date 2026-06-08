Teachers - on strike readiness over education budget

Teachers are on strike readiness over the education budget. This was announced in a position to the media on Friday by the “Education“ Union to the “Podkrepa“ Trade Union. According to the union, the tension in the system is palpable and in the absence of dialogue from the Ministry of Finance, there is a real danger that it will escalate into strike actions and even into the non-start of the school year.

Here is the full text of the position:

The “Education“ Union summarized the strike readiness of teachers and employees in the secondary education system regarding the expectations for the 2026 Budget, which the government of the Republic of Bulgaria is preparing in the dark.

Over 6,500 teachers, employees, directors and employees in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology and the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology participated in our survey, with 88% of them being women. Respondents over 50 years of age are the most numerous, which is also indicative of the average age of pedagogical specialists in Bulgaria. The survey was conducted last week, with 91% of the participants being pedagogical specialists, and the rest being employees and employees in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology and the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

96% of the participants believe that the salaries of teachers and employees in secondary education in Bulgaria do not correspond to the volume and responsibility of their work. Only 2.8% believe that the pay is adequate for the work done. The idea of the government to link salaries to student results is met with widespread disapproval, with 97% of respondents opposing it.

In terms of readiness for protest actions in the absence of a wage increase, extremely high mobilization is observed. 92% categorically state that they would participate in protests in support of the demand for higher salaries.

Several possible forms of protest have been discussed so far. 71.1% of respondents have expressed readiness to participate in a national strike. The option of not starting the 2026/2027 school year is also receiving increasing support, with 53% stating that they would join such an initiative. At the same time, a significant part of those who have declared their readiness for protest actions also support participation in one-hour warning protests, rallies and various forms of civil disobedience.

The survey data outlines serious tension in the sector. Teachers feel massively undervalued, categorically reject the new proposals of the government for evaluating their work and demonstrate readiness for radical union actions, including an effective national strike and blocking the start of the next school year.

The reasons for this tension are rooted in the obvious discrepancy between words and deeds of the current government. The program of “Progressive Bulgaria“ includes maintaining the salaries of pedagogical specialists at the level of 125% of the average gross salary for the country (SBRZ) – the same commitment is also enshrined in the Collective Labor Agreement for the “Secondary Education“ sector.

In practice, however, salaries in the sector correspond to no more than 115% of the SBRZ, which requires an increase of at least 10% in order to fulfill the commitments made.

But it is not only the lack of dialogue that catalyzes the tension in the system. The rulers have quite inadequately brought into the budget conversation the connection between teacher salaries and student results, which are undoubtedly unsatisfactory. However, these are two completely different debates. It is impudent for the rulers to contrast teacher salaries with student results, instead of honestly explaining the state of the budget and admitting that they had no intention of fulfilling the declared priority of “education”.

Because there is no public sector in Bulgaria in which results are a condition and a determining component of remuneration. They are not like that in the judiciary, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, healthcare, higher education, or any other public system.

Moreover, the claim that student results depend solely on the work of the teacher, while ignoring the deficiencies in upbringing and the weak commitment of parents, the lack of reform in the curriculum, the problems in the learning environment, as well as overcrowded groups and classes, is unprofessional, dishonest, and offensive to teachers.

Politicians link the low results, numerous absences, lack of motivation, functional illiteracy and all other deficits of the Bulgarian education system, resulting from the liberal model they themselves have allowed, to teachers' salaries. It seems that the desire of the government's financial team is to impose restrictions on the education system as well, to reduce funds for education, justifying this with unsatisfactory results and shifting the blame entirely onto Bulgarian teachers and principals for the crisis in education.

The latest action of Finance Minister Galab Donev, namely the withdrawal of unspent funds from the accounts of about 300 schools until the adoption of the new budget, which may be delayed even until September, is a clear demonstration that Bulgarian education is becoming a necessary evil.

In our recent history, politicians have delayed decisions and payments, but have never encroached on the funds intended for the education of our children. The Ministry of Finance's explanation: “For more effective management of public spending“, is a true masterpiece of political populism.

The directors of public schools are shocked by this decision and if such an attitude continues, adequate union actions will follow from the directors and teachers. The union insists on a meeting and negotiations on the income policy in the secondary education system. The money for education for 2025 is 4.9% of GDP.

We at the SO “Podkrepa“ will categorically defend the need for an honest and professional dialogue on issues of financing education with the following proposals:

• The Union “Education“ appeals to the Minister of Finance Mr. Galab Donev to immediately refund the funds to Bulgarian schools.

• To maintain the percentage of GDP for education from 2025.

• Compliance with the PB program and the national KTD for the growth of those working in Bulgarian education.

• Strategy for reaching 6% of GDP for education.

The tension in the system is palpable and in the absence of dialogue from the Ministry of Finance, there is a real danger that it will escalate into strike actions and even into the non-start of the school year.