June 8, 1946 Kiril Drangov ends his life

On June 8, 1946, in Sofia, in a heroic battle with a communist militia, he committed suicide after killing 6 of the 14 militiamen sent to capture him - Kiril Borisov Drangov. The son of the legendary Bulgarian leader Boris Drangov, who was originally from the old Bulgarian capital Skopje.

This reminds me of "One Testament" Assen Videnov.

Kiril Drangov ends his life so as not to fall into the hands of the communists alive. He is a Bulgarian revolutionary, a major in the Bulgarian Army and a national hero, a prominent figure in the VMORO. He is known by pseudonyms such as Borisov, Kamen, Metodi, Strahil. After the September 9th coup, he went into hiding in Sofia, wanted by the new authorities, who were cracking down on the members of the VMRO. But in June 1946, Drangov's house on Tsar Ivan Shishman Street, 37 - behind the church of the Holy Seventeenths - was surrounded. The forty-five-year-old man decided to end his life himself rather than end up in a cell for "interrogation."

A later report by the State Security Service (dated 6.XII.1962) put forward the version that "he was killed in a shootout with our organs", its last sentence reads: "However, he killed 6 people from the Ministry of Internal Affairs". The figure is confirmed by a report by agent Boris Avramov, who reports that Kiril Drangov, before he died, shot six of the fourteen agents sent to arrest him. His grave is still unknown today.

He was born in 1901, to the family of the Bulgarian officer Boris Drangov and Raina Drangova in Lom, where his father served.

As a student, he volunteered in the First World War, in which his father died. He graduated from the First Sofia Men's High School in 1919 and in 1921 entered the Faculty of Law of Sofia University.

He joined the ranks of the VMRO and was among the founders of the student society “Vardar“, and later its chairman. He interrupted his studies several times due to illness and his revolutionary activities. He attended lectures in Grenoble and Innsbruck. He graduated in 1928. In the IMRO, Drangov became one of Ivan Mihaylov's closest associates. After the murder of Todor Alexandrov, he participated in the defeat of the left in the so-called Gornodzhumay events in September 1924, shooting Aleko Vassilev on September 12, and in the ensuing shootout, Georgi Atanasov and other close associates were also killed.

At the Sixth Congress of the organization, he was elected station chief of Sofia. Drangov dealt with the organization's international contacts and in the preparation of many of the terrorist acts. Drangov led the assassination of General Alexander Protogerov in 1928. At the Eighth Congress of the IMRO in 1932, he was elected a reserve member of the Central Committee. After the May 19th Coup in 1934 and the banning of the IMRO, he was exiled to Lom. He was released in 1936 only to be re-incarcerated the following year in Sevlievo, and in October 1938 in Borisovgrad.

After the liberation of most of Vardar Macedonia in April 1941, Drangov settled with his family in his father's hometown of Skopje and practiced law. In early September 1944, upon the withdrawal of Bulgarian troops from Vardar Macedonia, he returned to Sofia.

His son Boris, who graduated from the seminary in Sofia in 1976, was invited to Toronto by the local emigration to head the emigration church. After the fall of communism in Bulgaria in 1989, Kiril Drangov's daughter, Raina Drangova, was among the founders of VMRO-SMD in Sofia.