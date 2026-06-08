Georgi Kandev: Today I am leaving the Ministry of Interior!

Today I am leaving the Ministry of Interior.

Choosing between my post and my principles is impossible. Promising actions when I have to be silent - too. I understood the message.

This is what the former Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior, Georgi Kandev, wrote.

For 30 years I have worn the uniform with the awareness that the law is the backbone of the state, that the task of a police officer is not to be convenient, but to be useful. Therefore, I cannot be the person who will simply stare fearfully into the cameras.

My task has always been to seek the truth, to bear responsibility and to make decisions when it is difficult. In the months before the elections, I proved that I can fulfill it when I have freedom and support. All of us police officers have proven it.

I don't want to be responsible for decisions I don't make and for a facade I don't want to support with my name.

There is no decree for people's trust.