The Minister of Education promised: There will be no schools with uncovered current expenses

There will be no school left without covered current expenses, and the unspent funds in the budgets of 250 public educational institutions, for which it became clear that they were withdrawn from the state, will be restored upon the adoption of the State Budget Law.

This assurance was given by the Minister of Education, Prof. Georgi Valchev, to the Union of Heads of the Public Education System in response to the concerns of school principals regarding the withdrawal of funds.

The withdrawal of funds from public schools available as of 03-06 became clear a day later after receiving a letter from the Minister of Education, Prof. Georgi Valchev, stating that these funds will be taken from the state, explained to "Horizont" Diyan Stamatov, Chairman of the Union of Heads of the Public Education System and Director of School No. 119 in Sofia:

"In reality, at the moment, there is not a single cent in the accounts of public schools".

Until the adoption of the State Budget Law, schools will receive the funds earmarked for them in the amount of up to 1/12 of their budget for last year, assured Minister Valchev. Until then, however, several problems may arise, explains Stamatov.

"Repair needs, the sewage system in the school - the ministry must be informed in order to send the corresponding amount".

In June, contracts with persons who have reached retirement age are usually terminated, and they are due compensation. The third problem that could arise is with the implementation of activities under various European programs. Any delay in them could be sanctioned by the partner organization.

"Only the Ministry of Education can say this", Stamatov said in response to a question about whether there is data on the amount of funds withdrawn.