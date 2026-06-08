GERB: We are very concerned about the resignation of the Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior. Many questions follow

We are very concerned about the resignation of the Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior in the first month of the new government. However, many questions follow his words. What foreign decisions was the Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior supposed to implement and be responsible for them? Was there political interference in the work of the highest professional head of the Ministry of Interior, given that the law strictly prohibits such? And if there was - where did it come from?

This is stated in the position of GERB regarding the resignation of the Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior Georgi Kandev, published on the party's Facebook page.