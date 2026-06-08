Cornelia Ninova: Well done to the Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior Kandev. Dignity and principles always stand above positions

Well done to the Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior Kandev. Dignity and principles always stand above positions. This is what you do when you disagree.

This was commented on by the leader of "Unruly Bulgaria" Cornelia Ninova.

He resigned with very strong words: "I do not want to be responsible for a facade that I do not want to support with my name".

The key word is: facade! Now the question is what is behind the facade?

And more: "Choosing between the position and my principles is impossible". What did the rulers want from him?

Apparently, as a person with a lot of information, Mr. Kandev quickly realized that the change turned out to be a replacement.

The rulers owe an explanation. And now a critical mass of answers. For Kandev - admiration.