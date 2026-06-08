The Cabinet and retail chains agreed on a permanent reduction in the prices of basic foodstuffs SUMMARY

The Government and representatives of the leading retail chains launched a strategic partnership aimed at controlling the rise in prices of basic food products.

The joint initiative “Basket with Care” was presented to the Council of Ministers, which aims to ensure stability, predictability and social responsibility towards the most vulnerable segments of society in conditions of crisis and high inflation. The campaign envisages a voluntary reduction in the prices of key goods by at least 15%, with the emphasis mainly on Bulgarian production. Eight chains are included in the “Basket with Care” initiative.

Today we are creating a strategic partnership aimed at ensuring stability, predictability and, above all, social responsibility towards the most vulnerable segments of the Bulgarian population as consumers, commented Prime Minister Rumen Radev. He thanked the business for the quick response to the government's call and emphasized the intensive joint work with the ministries of agriculture and economy.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Plamen Abrovski also expressed gratitude to those present for the fruitful meetings held over the past two weeks. According to him, the joint efforts will help Bulgarian citizens have access to quality and cheap food. The agreement reached provides for a 15% reduction in the small consumer basket for at least six months. Some of the traders have made commitments for a longer period and for a greater variety of goods.

The Ministry of Economy, Investments and Industry highlighted the constructive dialogue in which the business shared its concerns and vision. The measures and texts have been refined so that they meet market requirements and do not violate the principle of free competition. “On the agenda is the solution to the short-term problem – providing strong support and social responsibility for pensioners and needy households”, commented the relevant Minister Alexander Pulev.

Within the framework of the initiative, individual retail chains will apply the discounts on a different schedule and volume. The first of them - BILLA Bulgaria, will start on June 18 in all of its 173 stores, where it will offer over 100 of the best-selling products from the small consumer basket with a focus on Bulgarian production, specially marked on the shelves.

The SVA KOME chain will join in on June 11 in its stores in Sofia and the region with about 50 of the most important foods and discounts of up to 30%.

The DAR chain of stores announced that they will start on June 15 with a minimum of 40 items from the small consumer basket.

Minimart will introduce the discounts in their stores at the beginning of next week.

Some of the participants in the initiative announced that their discounts will take effect immediately and the goods can be purchased as early as June 8.

Kaufland Bulgaria announced its readiness to offer between 30 and 50 basic goods (bread, milk, cheese, eggs, meat, fruits and vegetables) at more affordable prices in all its branches, with the posters and logo of the campaign already being prepared.

The same applies to "Fantastico", from which they offer at least 50 items from today in their stores. These include bread, milk, cheese, eggs, legumes, meat and honey.

Lidl Bulgaria also started on June 8, making a commitment for a total period of 8 months to cover the traditionally heavier winter months for households, by including laundry and hygiene materials in the discounts.

From the trade sector of wholesale "Metro" also declared support. They are participating with over 100 products from June 10, and from July 1 - with over 120 items, aimed at both end consumers and small independent businesses. All products included in the initiative will be clearly marked.

Radev announced that he expects this practice to continue after this period. Inspections are also continuing. “I want to emphasize that these are not short-term promotions, but a voluntary commitment that you are making to Bulgarian citizens”, the Prime Minister added. He noted that state control bodies will continue to work in accordance with the new legislation to clarify the value chain and to strengthen quality control of both imports and domestic production. According to him, the ultimate goal in the long term remains the achievement of price stability, greater competition and the affirmation of national food sovereignty.

Over the next six month we will be able to find between 30 and 150 products, depending on the retail chain, at lower prices. Among them are dairy products. They will also have the “Basket with Care” logo.

On NOVA, the Minister of Economy also explained what the price analyses in the food chains have shown. “With a market rate of return for certain product groups of 20% to 30%, we in Bulgaria, as consumers, pay up to 130% surcharge”, commented Alexander Pulev.