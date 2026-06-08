Minister Stoyanov urged more accessible defense funds at a meeting with EU colleagues

More European instruments are needed, open to small and medium-sized enterprises in the defense industry, said Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov, who participated in the informal meeting in Nicosia, Cyprus, of the defense ministers of the European Union member states, the Ministry of Defense announced.

Within the framework of the forum, the minister held a conversation with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaia Kallas. Stoyanov stressed the need for the EU to focus more attention and resources on the development of small and medium-sized enterprises in the defense sector and strengthening industrial cooperation.

“Despite the intentions stated so far, small and medium-sized enterprises still need our support to become a significant part of the European defense industry. The SAFE instrument is of key importance for the development of important defense capabilities, but its benefits are mainly directed at large industrial manufacturers. That is why in the future strategy and in the new Multiannual Financial Framework we must be more focused on instruments that invest in smaller defense industries“, said Minister Stoyanov, quoted in the press release.

During the forum, Dimitar Stoyanov emphasized the need for greater support for the participation of small and medium-sized enterprises in European defense projects. The European Union's initiatives and mechanisms in support of Ukraine, freedom of navigation and the role of naval operations under the Common Security and Defense Policy, as well as the Union's response to global challenges, set out in the new European Security Strategy, were discussed, the Ministry of Defense said.

He also emphasized the need to more actively stimulate innovation in defense and the defense industry as a key factor for increasing the competitiveness, technological development and sustainability of the European defense sector.

During the working session dedicated to the European Union's support for Ukraine, Minister Stoyanov confirmed Bulgaria's commitment to common European efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace. “This war must find a peaceful solution and the European Union must strengthen its commitment to the peace negotiations“, the Minister of Defense also said, quoted in the press release.

The European financial mechanism SAFE makes it possible to combine the modernization of the Bulgarian army with the strengthening of the country's industrial and technological capacity, said Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov in Plovdiv last week.