Colleague of the driver of bus 119: There are regular races at this place

Two of the colleagues of the injured driver of bus 119 from the evening of the serious accident spoke to BNT. The driver is one of the best drivers. At the time of the accident, he immediately tried to help the passengers. This evening, the European Center for Transport Policies conducted an experiment with a bus at the site of the tragic accident, from Friday evening.

Valyo Stefanov is the head of "Transport" at the private carrier company. He was nearby in the area when he learned about the accident.

Valyo Stefanov, head of "Transport" in a private carrier: "It was simply shocking here, the passengers themselves were crowded around the bus and then the ambulances took them away."

Valyo Stefanov, head of "Transport" in a private carrier: "I have been in the Capital Autotransport for 40 years, I have been present at many accidents, but such a thing, such a miracle, with these victims, my God, I have never seen."

About the bus driver, he says that he is one of the best. He has been working in the company for 9 years.

Valyo Stefanov, head of "Transport" in a private carrier: "He retired last year, he stayed to work, the man has strength. He is physically healthy, he is fine. But emotionally he is under all kinds of criticism."

Daniel is a colleague of the injured driver, he says that they spoke after the accident.

Daniel Kostov, public transport driver: "I don't remember exactly, everything is still like a fog, it all happened very quickly."

He says that such races regularly happen at the scene of the accident.

Daniel Kostov, public transport driver: "They detect us, they take away our right of way here and in many other places."

At the scene of the serious accident, the European Centre for Transport Policies conducted an experiment to determine whether the road environment contributed to the accident.

Diana Rusinova, European Centre for Transport Policies: "Asphalt - a tragic state, vegetation, a pedestrian path in a dangerous place. People who clearly do not respect the Road Traffic Act in any way and have decided that they can do whatever they want without being punished."

Experts found that visibility in the area is also limited.