See the damage to the bus from the accident on Chelopeshko Shose PHOTOS

The bus from line 119, which was hit by a car at high speed after a race on Chelopeshko Shose, is being stored in the depot in the capital's Malashevtsi district. Four people lost their lives in the horrific collision.

The bus is currently under guard, as it is part of the material evidence in the case.

The head of “Transport“ of “MTK Group“ Vanyo Stefanov gave details of the incident to Nova TV.

“Our bus was traveling on regular route number 119 and when it took a left turn to continue its route, two cars were chasing each other at a fairly high speed, more than 150 km/h. In which one car crashed into the bus. The impact was so strong that it turned to one side, which, I suppose, can happen at a speed of about 200 km/h“, said Stefanov.

According to him, the bus weighs about 14 tons. “It takes quite a lot of speed for a car to turn it. At a speed of less than 150 km/h, this thing cannot happen“, he added.

Stefanov also specified that the bus driver broke the windshield and helped the passengers, according to the firefighters, to evacuate.

“It's good that the firefighters were nearby - their stand is there and they arrived even before the 112 signal. They prevented a possible attack on the driver, as about 40 people had gathered at the scene. Then the police arrived and the situation was brought under control“, he added.

According to him, there was also a danger that the car would catch fire: “It started burning in the engine compartment and thanks to the quick intervention of the fire department, the fire was extinguished so that the interior of the bus would not catch fire. If that had happened, the victims would have been much more“.