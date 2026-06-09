Yotova: CEC is the foundation of democratic processes in Bulgaria VIDEO

President Iliana Yotova began consultations today with the parliamentaryly represented parties and coalitions in the 52nd National Assembly for the election of a new composition of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

At the meeting, the political formations must reach an agreement on the chairman and secretary of the CEC, with each of them having the right to one representative in the leadership of the commission.

Iliyana Yotova, President of Bulgaria: "The CEC is one of the institutions that underpin democratic processes. This is our right. The Code assigns all responsibility to the CEC. It must guarantee that the elections are fair and transparent, and whatever claims we may have - from printing the ballots to their delivery, we must give the CEC its due for responsibility. The people's trust in the CEC is its authority".

Prof. Evelina Dimitrova, Secretary for Legal Affairs of the President: "Progressive Bulgaria" would have a majority of 8 members. The maximum permissible number is 7. This seat must be distributed. These are the remnants of PP-DB and MRF, which are equal and Article 49 is used and the seat goes to the smaller group."

Bozhidar Bozhanov, "Democratic Bulgaria": "This is added to the law. When a limit imposed by law is reached, the party that has reached this maximum is excluded from subsequent decisions".

Stanislav Anastasov, MRF: "The things you quoted do not refer to Article 46 of the Electoral Code. The editorial staff voted with ITN. Then DB gets two seats. The BSP with more MPs also gets two seats. You didn't protest then, so why are you protesting now."

Petar Vitanov, "Progressive Bulgaria": "I always hoped we would avoid political interpretations, because without a doubt legislation and transparency are important. I believe that the dispute should not be mathematical. I believe that this method should be applied before the very beginning, and not after removing "Progressive Bulgaria" from the equation. I cannot agree that we may be left with an unfilled composition."

Prof. Kostadin Angelov, GERB: "GERB's quota has been calculated correctly. The administration of the president has correctly fulfilled the requirements set out in the law."