Over 150 Bulgarian children are leaving for the NASA-style space camp with a record number of scholarships

This year's campaign for the international space center Space Camp in Izmir, Turkey marks a historic success for Bulgarian STEM education. A total of 150 outstanding young people between the ages of 11 and 15 are preparing to leave for the high-tech base, where this summer they will undergo intensive scientific and technological training, simulating the real training of astronauts.

The interest in the program in our country was unprecedented, with over 300 children from all over the country participating in the competitive race for the final selection. The candidates submitted their own original essays, after which they went through detailed interviews. The final selection was made by a 14-member expert jury, which distributed a record 85 scholarships - funding that will fully or partially cover the expenses of the most distinguished talents. 10 students receive full (100%) scholarships, 10 young people are awarded 75% support, 22 children will travel with 50% funding, and 43 candidates receive partial scholarships, which gives a real chance for international exposure to young talents from dozens of Bulgarian cities and small towns.

Cosmic Map of Bulgaria: Heroes from Burgas, Ruse, Aytos and the Country

This year's candidates have impressed with an exceptionally high level, maturity and original ideas that go beyond the school curriculum. The evaluators were impressed by the preparedness of the young people, many of whom demonstrated perfect English and deep knowledge of astrophysics, robotics and history.

Among those awarded the highest marks and full funding are bright talents from different corners of the country. Dimitar Chelebiyev, defined by the evaluators as a “ready-made engineer“ with numerous awards in robotics and chess, leaves from Burgas. Ruse sends Alexander Yakimov, whom the jury unanimously called “a genius” because of his stunning knowledge of astrophysics and his ability to quote Stephen Hawking. Ani Borisova leaves from Aytos for the camp – a brilliant student who regularly participates in astronomy olympiads and was described by the team as a true “polished pearl“.

The program brings together motivated children from Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna, Burgas, Ruse, Pleven, Shumen, Dobrich, Sliven, Veliko Tarnovo, Gorna Oryahovitsa, Sevlievo, Velingrad, Harmanli, Rakovski, Parvomay, Kozloduy, Isperih, as well as from smaller settlements such as Brestnik, Vakarel and Eleshnitsa. All of them defended projects with incredible imagination. Among the developments stand out ideas for humanoid robots such as the robot “Asparuh“, designed to take care of plants on Mars, visions for space artificial intelligence “Bulgarche“, concepts for star bees and space greenhouses, as well as humane engineering solutions for weapons that neutralize military equipment without harming people.

Training in a real space environment

Within the framework of the program, Bulgarian students will go beyond the traditional classroom to test a real space environment. Young people will train on specialized world-class equipment, including the iconic Multi-Axis Trainer, which recreates the disorientation in weightlessness and the entry of a space capsule into the atmosphere. They will also try out the 1/6th Gravity Chair, allowing children to physically experience what it feels like to walk on the surface of the Moon.

In addition to the individual challenges of building and launching their own rockets, students will take on key roles in live simulations of missions to the International Space Station (ISS). The program is modeled after NASA and is specifically designed to develop critical thinking, leadership, and teamwork skills - qualities that are vital for the next generation of innovators and explorers.

Over two decades of space achievements for Bulgaria

The Center for Creative Learning has been an official partner of Space Camp since 2003. Over these more than 20 years of cooperation, the program has proven itself not just as an educational camp, but as a real springboard for future success. Statistics show that over 850 Bulgarian students have already passed through the space center, and the scholarships provided to the most gifted children over the years exceed 300. The medals won by Bulgarian participants for exceptional performance in an international environment are now over 30.

The Bulgarian students who are leaving this year will also compete for the big medals with their peers from all over the world. In the different camp shifts, our talents will exchange experiences, partner and compete in simulations with participants from Great Britain, Poland, Slovenia, Latvia, North Macedonia, Greece, Romania, Georgia, China, Palestine and the hosts from Turkey.

Many of the Bulgarian students who have gone through the camp so far are now accomplished young professionals who study and practice space engineering, astrophysics and high technologies in some of the world's most prestigious universities and scientific centers.

The power of partnership in the name of science

The scale of this year's delegation and the record number of supported children were made possible thanks to a large-scale union between business, the non-governmental sector and local authorities. Financial support for young talents and the provision of scholarships was implemented with the decisive participation of the Center for Creative Education, the program “Fantastico do teb“, the “Lachezar Tsotsorkov“ Foundation, the “Lekovi“ Foundation, the renewable energy company Enery, as well as with the support of the municipalities of Gabrovo, Kozloduy, Maritsa.