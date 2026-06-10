Former Foreign Minister and MP from GERB-SDF Georg Georgiev stated on the sidelines of the parliament that he sees risks for Bulgaria's position and interests after the decision on Ukraine.

"If I follow the comments and behavior of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs - they are one thing, those of the Ministry of Defense and the Prime Minister are different. This either indicates disagreements in the cabinet, or confirms the thesis we have - one thing is said abroad to partners, and another is said for domestic political use, populists. Every political decision, however, has its economic measures. We are putting the benefits for our economy, budget and enterprises at risk. Everything that has happened, such as the modernization of the Bulgarian army, the receipt of funds in the amount of hundreds of billions, is a function of decisions that we have made in recent years," he explained.

The MP recalled that the total value of the funds received by Bulgaria in exchange for the aid provided exceeds 1 billion leva, and gave an example of a contract for 300 million leva for ammunition, signed by the acting Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Pekanov. “The thesis that is being spread that Bulgaria has done something to its own detriment is not true“, said Georgiev.

According to him, the current decision of the government “risks violating the decisions of the National Assembly“.

Georgiev also warned that the suspension of aid will also have a negative impact on the Bulgarian defense industry. “Business will not work. These are thousands of jobs, billions in the Bulgarian economy – all of this is at stake“, he pointed out. According to international analyses, it is the Bulgarian industry that may be essential for Ukraine's success.

The MP also noted that the mixed signals also put Bulgaria's positions in NATO and the common European security architecture at stake. He added that during his visits abroad, the Prime Minister had not mentioned his country's intention to stop aid to Ukraine.