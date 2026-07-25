Weather today, forecast for Sunday, July 26: Sunny and cool

The weather in Bulgaria will mark a sharp turn with rapid warming and maximum temperatures between 28° and 33°.

After the passage of the cool atmospheric front, which even brought summer snow to the high peaks on Friday, on the last day of the weekend the air masses over the country will stabilize. The current weather forecast as of 10:43 on July 25 shows that summer is returning in full force throughout the country.

Sun and moderate wind in the lowlands

On Sunday night, the clouds will dissipate and it will be mostly clear. Tomorrow, sunny weather will prevail during the day, with very weak and insignificant cumulus clouds developing in the afternoon.

Increase in degrees : The wind will be oriented from the southwest, which will lead to the transfer of warmer air.

: The wind will be oriented from the southwest, which will lead to the transfer of warmer air. Temperatures in Sofia : In the capital, thermometers will reach around 30° .

: In the capital, thermometers will reach around . Atmospheric pressure: According to data from the official website of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (weather.bg), the pressure will slightly drop to the average values for the month.

Perfect beach conditions on the Black Sea coast

On the native Black Sea coast, the weather will be excellent for tourism and relaxation.

Cloudiness and Breeze : A sunny day is expected with temporary cumulus clouds in the afternoon and a cool sea breeze.

: A sunny day is expected with temporary cumulus clouds in the afternoon and a cool sea breeze. Coast thermometers : Maximum air temperatures will vary between 26° and 28° .

: Maximum air temperatures will vary between . Морска вода: Температурата на морската вода ще бъде приятна – около 23°-24°, а вълнението на морето ще остане слабо (1-2 бала).

Времето в планините

Планинските масиви ще предложат чудесни условия за туризъм, но туристите трябва да бъдат подготвени за типичните за сезона температурни разлики на различна височина.

Вятър : Ще духа слаб югозападен вятър, който по най-високите била ще се превръща в умерен северозападен.

: Ще духа слаб югозападен вятър, който по най-високите била ще се превръща в умерен северозападен. Градуси по върховете: На височина 1200 метра максималната температура ще бъде около 24°, докато на 2000 метра ще достигне до около 16°.

Метеорологичните сводки в емисиите на Нова телевизия (nova.bg) и регионалните портали като Кичука БГ (kichuka.bg) напомнят, че това стабилизиране е предвестник на предстоящите традиционни горещници в края на месеца.