Plamen Abrovski promised mass inspections in large chains

Agricultural Minister Plamen Abrovski announced urgent inspections after signals that large chains are pressuring Bulgarian producers, BNT reports.

The ministry's sharp reaction was prompted by complaints from fruit and vegetable producers. They claim that they were pressured by large stores to take on the mandatory trade discounts at their own expense.

“I will not allow anyone to harm this good initiative“, said Plamen Abrovski in the television studio. He stressed that specific information is needed to launch an official investigation - who, when and in what way made threats. The executive branch has already held talks with industry organizations, which are expected to provide real data on abuses. Abrovski was categorical that the state will not take action based on rumors, but in case of proven pressure, the response will be uncompromising.

The initiative “Basket with Care“ has been implemented for two days in large retail outlets in the country. Its main goal is to support socially vulnerable groups of the population and at the same time stimulate the sale of domestic goods on the market.

The participation of traders in the campaign is entirely voluntary, but is bound by clear minimum criteria set by the government. Retail chains must participate for a period of at least six months, provide at least 30 products with a discount and offer a discount of at least 15%. An important requirement is that these lower prices are not provided at the expense of Bulgarian producers. According to the minister, some of the chains have already expressed a desire to upgrade these parameters by offering longer terms and greater discounts.

According to the Minister of Agriculture, the campaign is a form of strategic partnership between the state and business, which demonstrates social solidarity in a difficult time. “The aim of this measure is to show the government's solidarity with all Bulgarian citizens, especially with people from the most vulnerable social groups“, Abrovski pointed out. He added that he would not allow mud to be thrown at a project created entirely in the interest of consumers, and promised full transparency in the event of violations.