I.f. Prosecutor General requests immunity for MP from Vazrazhdane for assaulting police officer

The acting Prosecutor General of Bulgaria, Vanya Stefanova, submitted to the registry of the 52nd National Assembly a request to lift the immunity of MP Angel Georgiev from "Vazrazhdane".

The proposal is from the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office (SPO) and is in connection with a criminal case against the MP suspended by a ruling of the Sofia District Court (SRC) of April 24, 2026 due to the existence of immunity.

Georgiev has been brought to court in his capacity as a defendant for causing bodily harm to a police officer for hooligan motives, etc.

"The acts for which Georgiev has been charged with indictment, constitute crimes of a general nature. The continuation of the criminal proceedings already initiated against him before the SRC can only take place with the permission of the National Assembly or with the written consent of the national representative," the prosecutor's office stated.