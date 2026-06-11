Minister Petrova: We are not a country that reports to other countries what it will do and what it will not do

A sovereign decision based on what we have, no one forces us, as well as our partners. We are not a country that reports to other countries what it will do and what it will not do – this is what Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova commented to journalists in connection with our country's decision to stop providing military aid to Ukraine.

She made her comment after the meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Hakan Fidan, who is on an official visit to Bulgaria.

„Russian Ambassador Eleonora Mitriofanova did not come to me, she was met at a non-political level – at the level of Director General. The important thing about this meeting is that Bulgaria stated the clear position that a peaceful solution must be found and this war must stop“, the minister answered a journalistic question.

When asked about the political reproaches regarding this decision, the Bulgarian first diplomat said: “Yes, I understand, but this is more in the context of another reality, in which people reported to some embassies what they intend to do. The reality at the moment is not like that“.

Asked if Bulgaria is still an enemy country for Russia, Petrova replied: “Of course we are“.