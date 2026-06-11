Passenger from the accident on Chelopeshko Shosse will remain permanently disabled

One of the passengers injured in the serious accident on Chelopeshko Shosse in Sofia at the end of last week will remain permanently disabled. His condition remains serious, and his life is in danger.

The news was announced by Dr. Stanislav Milev, an orthopedic traumatologist and head of the operating room at St. Anna Hospital, where the man was operated on. According to him, despite the rapid intervention of the medical teams, the injuries are extremely serious. These are fractures in the lower part of the femur and the forearm.

“In any case, the patient will have consequences”, explained Dr. Milev. He specified that the teams at the hospital continue to fight for the life of the victim, who is one of the most seriously injured in the incident.

One of the drivers involved in the collision is also admitted to the same hospital. He also underwent surgery, and his condition is improving, the hospital reports.

The serious accident occurred a few days ago, when two passenger cars crashed into a public transport bus. The main version that investigators are working on is that the accident was caused by an illegal race between the two cars.

Four people died in the collision - two passengers from the bus and two from the passenger cars. Initial data also indicated 17 injured people, who were admitted to various hospitals in the capital.

The actions of the prosecutor's office were immediate. On Monday, the state prosecution announced that they would request permanent arrest for both drivers.

The charges against them are the most serious possible. They are charged with causing death by negligence with possible intent, which is considered the intentional murder of more than one person.

The work to clarify all the details surrounding the accident continues, the investigating authorities reported, quoted by BGNES.