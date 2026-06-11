MPs' salaries to be frozen: Parliament sends a clear signal to society

A wave of approval flooded the plenary hall after the members of the parliamentary legal committee gave the green light to the proposal of “Progressive Bulgaria“ to freeze MPs' salaries. The decision was adopted without a single vote “against“ or “abstention“, which emphasizes the unanimity on the subject among MPs, BTA pointed out.

What does the new decision provide?

According to the adopted changes, the basic monthly salary of MPs will remain fixed at the level of three average monthly salaries in the public sector, calculated based on data from the National Statistical Institute for March 2026. This means that any future increase will be tied to the general income policy in the budgetary sphere and will only occur if there is a change in the state budget.

Public pressure and political responsibility

Peter Vitanov, chairman of the parliamentary group of “Progressive Bulgaria“ and one of the initiators of the proposal, emphasized that society expects such a step. “This decision is a response to the desire for more transparency and trust in institutions“, he said. Vitanov added that limiting the growth of MP salaries is a sign of solidarity with citizens whose incomes are growing at a slower pace.

A symbolic gesture in difficult times

Yanka Tyankova, chairman of the legal committee and MP from the PB, expressed the opinion that although this measure is not a panacea against inflation, it sends a strong message to society. “MPs should be an example of responsibility and empathy“, she said.

Broad support and lack of disagreements

No opposing opinions were heard during the discussions, and representatives of various parliamentary groups also expressed support for the initiative. The decision is perceived as an important step towards restoring trust in the legislative branch.

With this move, the National Assembly demonstrates its readiness to listen to the voice of society and put the interests of citizens first. The freeze on MPs' salaries is not only a symbolic act, but also a real step towards greater social justice and transparency in government.