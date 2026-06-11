6-year-old child in danger of life after falling from window in Petarch

A 6-year-old child is in danger of life after falling from a window on the second floor of his home in the village of Petarch, the police announced.

At around 11:30 p.m. last night, a signal was received from a metropolitan hospital in Kostinbrod District Hospital about a 6-year-old child from the village of Petarch who was injured after falling from a window on the second floor of his home.

Police officers were immediately sent to the address. An inspection was carried out. According to initial data, the child fell while playing.

He was admitted for treatment with a skull fracture, which is life-threatening. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case. The clarification of all facts and circumstances continues.