The President appointed Nikolay Nenovski as a member of the Governing Council of the Bulgarian National Bank

President Iliana Yotova signed a decree appointing Nikolay Nenovski as a member of the Governing Council of the Bulgarian National Bank, effective June 13, 2026. Tomorrow, June 12, the head of state will participate in the official ceremony of his inauguration.

Prof. Dr. of Economic Sciences Nikolay Nenovski is a full professor at the University “Jules Verne“ in Amiens, France, and director of the Center for Monetary Studies at the University of National and World Economy (UNWE). He has taught as a full and guest professor at universities in Bulgaria, Italy, France, China, Russia, Lebanon, Romania, Japan and other countries. He has been the scientific supervisor of more than thirty doctoral students in Bulgaria and abroad.

His scientific interests are in the field of monetary theory and monetary policy, international economics and monetary history. He is the author of numerous articles and monographs published in leading Bulgarian and international scientific journals and publishing houses.

In the period 1996-2008 he worked at the Bulgarian National Bank, holding expert and management positions in the analytical units, and from 2002 to 2008 he was a member of the Governing Council of the BNB. Since June 13, 2020, he has been a member of the Governing Council of the Bulgarian National Bank again with a six-year mandate.