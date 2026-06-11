A man was detained for dragging his dog with a car in Knezha

The prosecutor's office is investigating a case in which a man dragged his dog tied to a car on June 10 in Knezha.

The dog was examined by a veterinarian and provided with the necessary medical care. The examination did not reveal any traumatic injuries to the animal.

It is in good health and is receiving the necessary care. The perpetrator has been identified - a 65-year-old man, the dog's owner, the prosecution announced.

He has been charged with committing indecent acts, the act being distinguished by its content with exceptional audacity.

The accused has been detained for 72 hours, and a request for his permanent arrest is pending.