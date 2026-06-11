Frozen maternity leave in the second year, without a solution to the problem with the salaries of young doctors and the growth of teacher salaries. This is what the government's budget provides, News.bg learned from its sources.

The average teacher's salary should remain no lower than 125% of the average gross salary for the country, teachers insist. Currently, real salaries are lagging behind and are equal to about 115% of the average for the country. This provokes serious union tension and demands for urgent funding in the 2026 Budget.

The "Education" Union at the "Podkrepa" Trade Union are demanding an immediate increase of 9-10% to compensate for the lag behind the set levels. They are also demanding a drastic increase in the state budget for the sector compared to European practices.

The authorities are considering tying salaries to student results. This idea is met with over 97% mass disapproval among teachers, and union surveys show a record high strike readiness in schools.

92% of those working in the system are ready to protest in the absence of an adequate increase. 71.1% declare their readiness to join an effective national strike. Over 53% of teachers support the extreme measure of not starting the new school year.

The salaries of resident doctors in Bulgaria are another topic that will not be resolved in this budget.

The salaries of young doctors are determined by the specific hospital and the collective labor agreement. For state-funded positions, the Ministry of Health provides a monthly subsidy of at least 2.5 minimum wages, which guarantees greater security for young doctors. However, they insist on basic salaries of at least 125% to 150% of the average gross salary for the country.

The amount of maternity leave in the second year also remains frozen.