Turkish Foreign Minister on Botas: Erdogan has given instructions to resolve this issue as soon as possible

The work on finding a solution (editor's note: to renegotiate the agreement with "Botas") continues within the relevant institutions. Our president has also given instructions to resolve this issue as soon as possible. This was stated by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who is on an official visit to Bulgaria, BNT reports.

"Ever since Mr. Radev was president, we have been closely monitoring this topic. We have held a number of discussions with both him and our president and instructions were given to the relevant ministers to work to find a solution. Now that he is Prime Minister, we discussed the issue today. Of course, this is a topic that the energy ministries of both countries are mainly working on. However, we are of the opinion that the relations between Bulgaria and Turkey have the potential for much larger and strategic projects. In this context, we believe that this issue will also be resolved more easily.", commented Hakan Fidan.

The topic was also commented on by the Bulgarian Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova.

"A large part of the strategic parameters of this contract are within the competence of the Ministry of Energy. It is important to note that the talks in the field of energy between Bulgaria and Turkey are much broader than the contract with “Botaş“. The possibilities for increasing capacity, the development of new energy corridors, as well as initiatives related to the green transition are being discussed. Cooperation in the field of energy should be considered in a broader context. There are also technical parameters that the relevant companies on both sides are working on. I can assure you that at the political level, all opportunities are being sought to expand the partnership in areas of mutual interest and mutual benefit. Therefore, our relations should not be viewed solely through the prism of the contract with “Botaş“."