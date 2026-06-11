Violeta Komitova on "Baba Alino": Everyone stood and kept quiet. There is no other way but to demolish it

In “Baba Alino“ there was illegal construction. Why aren't the notaries who confessed to the transactions being sought? Their names should be made public. This was stated by the former acting Minister of Regional Development Violeta Komitova in "Face to Face" on bTV, quoted by novini.bg.

Oleg Nevzorov said that everything was fine with him, but he ran away just in case. Banks are lending money to illegal constructions. Won't the BNB come up with a position. Who controls them?, she asked and added: “I counted about 10 ministries responsible for this case“.

Komitova gave an example of a very difficult case in Varna. It concerns 50 blocks that were built legally, have owners, and they have been waiting for electricity to be supplied to them for years, but this is not happening. “At the same time, in “Baba Alino“ there are two transformer stations and electricity is supplied“.

“These people had some kind of water connection, but now the sites are much more. Is this water paid for somewhere or is it stolen? This is how the gypsy neighborhoods in Bulgaria are organized. There is no interference here either. The Water and Sewerage Holding is silent“, the former acting regional minister pointed out.

Some ambassador intervenes, who instead of apologizing to the Bulgarian people – remains silent. The Speaker of the National Assembly decided to classify the SANS report, Komitova also commented.

I believe that everyone stood by and kept quiet. The responsibility does not lie only with the municipality, because this is a mega project. Dirty money is usually invested in such construction projects that cannot be legalized. They rush to launder it through construction. All this happens with corruption. If the state were in place, the ERP would cut off the electricity supply, the Water and Sewerage Company would cut off the water, the municipality would stop garbage collection in the area, etc., explained Violeta Komitova.

The certificates of tolerance only apply to old buildings built before 2001. This was adopted so that our grandparents, who do not have notarial deeds, could live out their old lives. If a building has Act 16, it is equivalent to a notarial deed. They started the construction in the wrong way and there is no other way but to demolish it. I am sorry that this beautiful complex will have to be demolished, she explained.

I cannot imagine that I can go to Greece, find a plot of land by the sea and start cutting and building, and people will be silent. On the third day I will be arrested, Komitova also said.