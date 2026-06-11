Radoslav Ribarski on the suspension of military aid to Ukraine: A foreign policy shot in the foot

This is a foreign policy shot in the foot, said PP MP Radoslav Ribarski on the program "Osche ut djenja" on BNT in connection with the suspension of military aid from Bulgaria to Ukraine announced by the "Radev" cabinet, quoted by novini.bg.

Ukraine also stated that they did not want such aid. We, on the other hand, stated that Bulgaria would not provide aid to Ukraine. This comes at a time when the European Union and NATO are talking about joint defense projects, for the restoration and modernization of European defense. It was completely unnecessary communicationally to declare this at this very moment, said Ribarski.

All this talk must stop. Ukraine clearly stated that bilateral cooperation with Bulgaria is based on trade relations, and thanks to Bulgaria's reaction in the first days of the war, our defense industry was exposed. In the process of replacing "old for new" Bulgaria took advantage to replace its old ammunition, whose shelf life was expiring, with new ones. Ukraine was also given APCs, for which no one in the Ministry of Internal Affairs wanted to bear responsibility. This process must continue in view of the European plan for modernization of the defense, in order to see a real renewal of the Bulgarian Army, pointed out the MP from "We continue the change".

We do not believe that the Bulgarian Army is harmed by the aid to Ukraine - the lists include what can be donated so that the army is not harmed. Bulgaria has also received such donations. This is a joint process with the other NATO and European countries, which has evolved into plans for future joint production, and each country is trying to secure cooperation with Ukraine with a view to the development of its defense industry, especially in the field of drones, said Radoslav Ribarski.

He also commented on the authorities' requests to combat the increase in food prices.

I doubt that such intervention in the market will work. "Basket with care" began to unravel even before it started working - we see that the discounts are being passed down the chain. Market mechanisms always prevail and it would be better to think about anti-crisis measures to get through this period of inflation, noted Ribarski.