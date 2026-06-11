Bulgarian services know where the manager of the KUB corporation Oleg Nevzorov is

The Commission for the Control of Services heard the chairman of the State Security Agency (DANS) about the illegal construction in the area of “Baba Alino” near Varna. After the meeting, it became clear that the services already have an idea of where the manager of the KUB corporation Oleg Nevzorov is.

The meeting of the Commission remained closed to the media due to the sensitive information presented in the report by the State Security Agency. The Chairman of the Agency informed the deputies that he has information about the location of the investor behind the “illegal city”, Nova TV reports.

The Chairman of the Commission Rumen Milanov concluded that the case did not pose a threat to national security, but is a red light for a loophole in the system. “Some services have not done their job. This issue will be investigated comprehensively - which are the structures that have not or have done their job. Both the Ministry of Agriculture and Food and the municipality. The prosecutor's office must investigate the factors that led to this situation”, Milanov pointed out. According to him, it is not excluded that arrests may also occur.