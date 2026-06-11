Iliana Yotova: I have no reason not to trust the Minister of Defense about weapons for Ukraine

The Minister of Defense, and accordingly the government, strictly comply with the decision of the National Assembly of December 2022, whose texts specifically and clearly state that when there are surpluses, i.e. quantities of weapons, ammunition, technical means in excess of those needed by the Bulgarian army, then Bulgaria can complete part of these weapons and send them to Ukraine. I have no reason not to believe the Minister of Defense, who conducted this review, that Bulgaria currently does not have such stocks. This was stated at a briefing by the head of state, Iliana Yotova, BTA reports.

According to the head of state, this does not mean that the contracts should not be fulfilled by the relevant Bulgarian companies and firms from the military-industrial complex. They will continue to be fulfilled, the president assured.

In 2022, the people's representatives did not accidentally give this flexible form. We are talking about quantities in excess of what is necessary. There is no way to give something that we do not have or that is not enough, because first and foremost it is important to ensure our own national security, Yotova emphasized. According to her, this is important for the security of the Bulgarian army and citizens.

According to Iliyana Yotova, this will not affect our relations with Ukraine, because the contracts continue to be implemented.

The kits that are also provided by other member states are partially compensated with funds under a mechanism from the European Union. This compensation is not 100%. How much and how other countries are financed, it is difficult for me to tell you, but Bulgaria is not compensated 100%, the president pointed out.

Regarding the initiative “Basket with Care“, Yotova pointed out that the period is still too short to assess whether the government is doing well. It is of great importance to see the path of goods and see where the price increases the most along this path, Iliana Yotova pointed out.

In connection with her meeting with Minister Hakan Fidan, the head of state indicated that the two talked about security in Eastern Europe. When asked about the contract with „Botaş", Iliana Yotova said „the signals that we see from the ministries, from the meeting with the Prime Minister and from the meeting with the Foreign Minister, are obviously working in this direction“.

When asked about her meeting yesterday with the President of the Republic of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova, Iliana Yotova explained that there are agreements between the Republic of North Macedonia as a candidate for a member of the European Union and the European Union, which should one day accept the country into the common European family.

The Republic of North Macedonia has made commitments and must fulfill them. Part of these commitments are related to the recognition and inclusion of the Bulgarian community in the Constitution and the relevant texts in the entire constitutional text, as well as the negotiating framework, which includes the Good Neighborhood Agreement and the protocols to it, the head of state indicated.

For the first time in my entire practice and political career, I have encountered such a claim that the agreement by the Republic of North Macedonia, signed by a previous government and by previous politicians, is not valid for them, stated Iliana Yotova. She indicated that every international treaty is signed on behalf of the state and this treaty and this signature are heavy enough, and if the new government reconsiders doing something, this is entirely their responsibility.

Bulgaria is a member state of the European Union and we are waiting for them to fulfill their commitments, she added.