Nadezhda Neynski: The Prime Minister who stood up to an American president was Ivan Kostov, and more than once

Former Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynski is a guest on “Darik's Day“ to comment on the news that Bulgaria will no longer provide weapons to Ukraine, which was officially announced by the Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov. Neynsky also spoke on the topic related to the war that Ukraine is waging with the aggressor Russia, as well as what signals Bulgaria is giving to its European partners with the actions of the government of Rumen Radev.

„The mixed statements that were made are not self-serving. They seek to speak one way in Bulgaria and another in front of partners. It is obvious that Bulgaria will remain in the EU and NATO. The voters of „Progressive Bulgaria“ and Rumen Radev are expecting these messages that they are making with the suspension of aid to Ukraine and with reconciliation with Russia. There are contradictions that serve the desire of Radev and his formation to consolidate the anti-war vote. Radev's entire campaign was built on the fact that we are for peace. However, we are all for peace, the question is what kind of peace is this and what a "realistic approach" means, said Nadezhda Neynsky.

„Europe firmly stands behind the fact that negotiations cannot be such that lead to Ukraine's capitulation. Europe considers Ukraine's security to be part of European security. I am interested in what Prime Minister Radev's opinion is here. The other thing that is being commented on is what messages are reaching Ukraine and Russia“, she also said.

„For Russia, Bulgaria is an enemy state. Russia allows itself, through the ambassador, to set a condition for Bulgaria as to what type of policy it will pursue. Reconciliation can only happen when Russia ends the conflict in Ukraine and truly complies with the requirements for a just peace and guarantees“, said Nadezhda Neynsky.

„Bulgaria produces Russian-type weapons. If we stop supplying weapons, we have never exported directly to Ukraine, but through other countries, and this happened after the relevant parliamentary actions. We produce weapons according to Russian standards. Perhaps Prime Minister Radev is proposing to export to Russia, because otherwise this large-scale production in the military-industrial complexes will stop, and hundreds of people and their families will be left without support. These 13 packages are not grants, but are paid for through a European program. Bulgaria is not only at a loss, but also gains from the export of these weapons. Bulgaria has both economic and military benefits“, said Neynski.

“Prime Minister Radev should talk to President Putin to understand what he means by saying that peace will be achieved on the battlefield, not through diplomacy. Obviously, Radev is trying to legitimize the new government and counter the fears of our partners that there will be a geopolitical turn on Bulgaria's part," the former foreign minister said.

„Velislava Petrova follows the behavior of her prime minister, it cannot be otherwise. The choice of foreign minister is a decision of Rumen Radev. He has his arguments. For me, it is not important who the foreign minister will be, but what the foreign policy will be. It is obvious that foreign policy is determined by the views of the former president and current prime minister Radev. I am surprised that for more than a month the reforms for which Radev came have not even started," said Nadezhda Neynski.

„I am interested in Rumen Radev's comment on the subject of the contract with “Botas“. He is shy on this topic. I tried to look for his statements about the losses we suffer from this project. I had a hard time finding his statements, and they are two-faced. What was said behind closed doors is important to me. It has become a practice of the new government for us to learn about meetings and agreements from foreign sources“, said Neynski.

“I expect visas for the US to be abolished when Bulgaria meets the requirements. I was Foreign Minister when visas for the European Union were abolished, and I remember what a difficult and complicated procedure Bulgaria went through so that diplomacy could take the final step of political trust. In order for it to be created, many things are required, including the criteria that are important for Bulgarian citizens. We still have a long way to go. It is no coincidence that this topic, which was loudly announced by Prime Minister Radev, gradually died down“, said Nadezhda Neynski.

„Linking visas to tanker planes is inappropriate. The tankers are under allied commitments that we have signed. Here too, there is one thing being said inside and another outside. When the majority of Bulgarian citizens voted for Rumen Radev, they wanted to remove the tankers, declare peace and stop military aid. Soon they will see that all these things are possible only in words. I do not expect Rumen Radev to remove the American tankers from the airport, I do not expect Radev to stop military aid,“ said Neynski.

„The Prime Minister who stood up to the American president was Ivan Kostov, and more than once. He provided a model for how to defend the Bulgarian national interest, after we did not agree to accept refugees during the conflict in Kosovo. During the UDF government, we showed how the Bulgarian national interest should be defended. In order to be protected, it must be completely clear“, commented the former Secretary of State.

“I know that Doug Holder is close to Trump. This is part of Trump's practice – in countries that he chooses, he sends people from his closest circle and through them he has the opportunity to communicate with the relevant governments. It is a good sign that the US is sending an ambassador. However, Bulgaria currently does not have an ambassador in Washington. I do not understand the status of the previous ambassador. Lowering the level is not a good sign“, commented Neynsky.

“There is a shortage of oil in Russia. At least, since I have been following politics, this has not happened – there were queues for oil and there was no gasoline at gas stations. This shows the impact of Russia's war in Ukraine on the lives of ordinary Russians. This country is causing this to itself with its unjustified aggression in Ukraine. Thanks to technological advances in Ukraine, we see their drones reaching major cities in Russia. Imagine what a huge humiliation for Russia it would be for a Ukraine to reach the St. Petersburg Economic Forum with its drones. The US is trying to stop a mad regime from setting the world on fire with nuclear weapons, while Russia invades a neighboring country and threatens with nuclear weapons. There are no winners in a nuclear war,“ Nadezhda Neynsky told Bozhidar Rusev.