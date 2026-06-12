Tsarevo Municipality: The resistance against campsites is illogical, they are an alternative to overdevelopment

The resistance against campsites and caravan sites is illogical, as they represent the only real alternative to overdevelopment on the Black Sea coast. This is stated in another comment by the Tsarevo Municipality regarding the case with land near the "Butamyata" beach, quoted by BTA.

The municipality commented that the discussion about the auction and allegations of violations has gradually shifted to decisions of the Municipal Council from February, by which the properties were announced for rent.

The prosecutor's office claims that some of the properties do not meet the conditions under the Regulation of the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works and should not have been rented. The prosecutor's office has the right to refer the case to the Administrative Court if it considers that the decisions are null and void, and we will comply with the court's decision, because we live in a country governed by the rule of law, the municipality states.

The local administration specifies that a general list of properties was adopted in January, and in February – decision to announce a specific tender, after the entry into force of a new regulation, for which there is no established practice to date. According to them, all decisions have been sent for control to the Regional Administration and the Prosecutor's Office.

The decisions from the two sessions have not been contested, have not been commented on and have not been returned for review. Five months later, it is alleged that there are incorrectly listed properties in the procedure, the Municipality of Tsarevo adds.

They also point out that the new regulation allows agricultural and forest areas to be used for camping without changing the intended purpose, and according to them, this was precisely the purpose of the regulatory change.

Shouldn't control be exercised even then, if there are discrepancies in the lists, the Municipality comments.

The Municipality of Tsarevo rejects claims that a different procedure was necessary for private property, stating that the lease should be carried out through a public auction. According to them, the allegations of prior coordination do not comply with the procedures set out in the regulation of the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works, which stipulates that coordination be carried out by the tenant.

The administration adds that the tenant has already been sanctioned with acts from the municipality and the Regional Inspectorate for Environmental and Water Protection, and that no permit to carry out activities has been issued at the moment.

BTA recalls that yesterday at a briefing the District Prosecutor's Office in Burgas announced that significant violations had been identified in the procedure for leasing municipal land near the "Butamyata" beach in Sinemorets. According to the prosecutor's office, the decisions of the Municipal Council in Tsarevo contradict the Municipal Property Act and the municipal ordinance, since the land is private municipal property and is not subject to lease in this manner.

The state prosecution also pointed out that some of the properties fall within the boundaries of the Strandzha Nature Park and a protected area, and before they were made available for use, an opinion from the Regional Inspectorate for Environmental and Water Protection - Burgas was required on the compatibility of the activity with environmental legislation. Such an opinion was not requested.