The Director of the National Palace of Culture: Currently my average salary is 9773 euros. I have not received 14,000 euros

Currently my average monthly remuneration reaches around 9773 euros net. It is important to clarify that this is not a fixed amount - it varies quarterly according to the achieved indicators. I have categorically not received 14,000 euros per month. She stated this in “Your Day” on NOVA NEWS the executive director of the National Palace of Culture Andriyana Tatarova.

She commented on the data presented at the beginning of the month by the Minister of Culture Evtim Miloshev on the financial condition of the National Palace of Culture and the salaries received by the Board of Directors of the company that manages it. We recall that he indicated that the company is at a loss of nearly 49 million euros. In addition, Miloshev pointed out that the management received salaries of nearly 14,000 euros per month and stated that he would demand that these amounts for remuneration be returned.

Tatarova pointed out that neither she nor the Board of Directors of the National Palace of Culture determined the remuneration itself. "We are currently undergoing an audit. I am even surprised that it was delayed, because we have all the documents proving that we have complied with the law," she pointed out.

She specified that the National Palace of Culture is a commercial company, not a budgetary organization. "We are not civil servants. We pay taxes and social security contributions like any commercial company. When I was appointed at the end of January 2024, I had a management contract as a member of the Board of Directors with the Minister of Culture. Then I have a separate contract, which assigns me the management of the National Palace of Culture as executive director. These are two different contracts with different remunerations, regulated by law. Then came the case with the Varna branch - the Festival Complex in Varna, which is part of the company. We found an extremely difficult situation there - I would call it a "batak", but in fact it is about serious management and documentation problems," explained Tatarova.

According to her, an internal audit was carried out in the case with Varna and a report was sent to the Ministry of Culture. "An inspection followed, which established accumulated violations over the last 10 years. This required me to be appointed as manager of the Varna branch in order to synchronize the documents and clear up the discrepancies. During this period, I managed the Varna branch for about a year and a half without remuneration. After an audit by the Ministry of Culture, it was recommended to conclude a management contract, including a certain remuneration," she specified the case with the contracts in her name.

The director of the National Palace of Culture pointed out that initially her remuneration was about 2,900 leva as of February 2024. "For example, in October 2024, I received 2,213 leva in total for all activities. Until August 2025, the remuneration was in this range. Then, after discussions with the Agency for Public Enterprises and with the principal - the Ministry of Culture, it was established that there were discrepancies in the formula for calculating the remuneration. After changes in the indicators, based on results and financial criteria, the remuneration changed. Currently, the average monthly salary reaches around 9,773 euros," she pointed out.

And she specified - this is not a fixed amount, but varies quarterly according to the achieved indicators. "I categorically did not receive 14,000 euros per month. We should talk about an average monthly salary, because the amounts vary," Tatarova said.

As for the results - the company's losses have been significantly reduced, revenues have increased, and the state of the National Palace of Culture is improving. "I see no reason to resign, given that the law has been complied with and the results are positive," the director of the National Palace of Culture is categorical.