Interior Minister: There will be no refugee center in Sredets municipality

There will be no refugee center in Sredets municipality. A completely different solution has been found for the expansion of existing refugee centers, said Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev during today's parliamentary control.

The Minister answered a question from Boris Aladzhov („Vazrazhdane“) regarding the excess of police powers by employees of the Sredets Regional Administration in connection with the construction of a refugee center.

The residents of Sredets can rest assured that this problem is not on the agenda, Demerdzhiev said. The decision is categorical, he added.