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Interior Minister: There will be no refugee center in Sredets municipality

Interior Minister: There will be no refugee center in Sredets municipality

A completely different solution has been found for the expansion of existing refugee centers

Jun 12, 2026 15:11 43

Interior Minister: There will be no refugee center in Sredets municipality - 1
Maria Atanasova Maria Atanasova Author at Fakti.bg

There will be no refugee center in Sredets municipality. A completely different solution has been found for the expansion of existing refugee centers, said Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev during today's parliamentary control.

The Minister answered a question from Boris Aladzhov („Vazrazhdane“) regarding the excess of police powers by employees of the Sredets Regional Administration in connection with the construction of a refugee center.

The residents of Sredets can rest assured that this problem is not on the agenda, Demerdzhiev said. The decision is categorical, he added.


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