Minister Valchev assured: Additional funds for education are expected in the new budget

Regarding the readiness of teachers' unions for protests due to the lack of a salary increase, the Minister of Education called on not to give in to rumors. He assured that despite the difficult financial situation, additional funds are expected in the new budget, Nova TV reported.

According to the union “Education”, several possible forms of protest have been discussed, including a national strike and non-start of the school year. According to Prof. Georgi Valchev, abrupt changes in the field of education should not be expected.

“Yesterday we had a sectoral council with the representative trade union organizations. We presented the parameters of the budget, so we hope that after all procedures are completed, there will be no anxiety in the system”, said Prof. Valchev.