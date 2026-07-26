Borisov: Outside "yes, yes, yes", inside "net, net, net". This is their entire policy. We are filing a complaint with the Constitutional Court about the budget

We have given 100 days of tolerance. Unfortunately, there is not a single area in which we can support this government. The budget is a complete false start. They have cut so many things. We will file a complaint with the Constitutional Court about this budget. This was said by GERB leader Boyko Borisov from Varna, a FOCUS reporter reported.

"Employers are being punished with the maximum social security income. We have been watching such a campaign against the Bulgarian Black Sea Coast for days. There is no minister, no tourists. For the first time since 2022, the Children's Hospital is not in the budget. When GERB returns, we will build the Children's Hospital. We are not a party that is fighting to be the first in terms of position. The only good thing in the budget is that 520,000 needy Bulgarians will receive 50 euros by law," Borisov said, describing the budget as unconstitutional.

"I have always treated the presidential institution with respect. She is an extremely strong candidate, an extremely experienced politician, she very cleverly said that an initiative committee would nominate her. She did not announce a vice president, which left the door open for those who would support her. She united all the leftists with her candidacy. I suspect that the PB will support her, because it has no intention of not supporting her, it would be ugly if she did not. I am 100% sure that she will be supported. In September, we will also see the sociological studies that will be published," Borisov commented on Iliana Yotova's candidacy for the upcoming presidential elections in the fall.

"I cannot help but feel that since Yotova became president, this institution has behaved in a completely different way than in the previous 9 years. It acts with the swing of a president. The election of Gyurov was the right decision to have such a government. A National Council of State is required," he pointed out.

"Outside, "yes, yes, yes," inside, "no, no, no." This is their entire policy. As far as I understand, this government is fighting the Bulgarian oligarchs while helping the Russian ones," said the GERB leader.

"I have to prepare the new army, the new people. This government will not fall with a vote of no confidence. The street will bring him down, because in every sphere they make gross mistakes. They lied to huge masses of people. We gave tolerance as a systemic party," Borisov said.

"In Bulgaria, there are many leaders, but a small army," he also said.