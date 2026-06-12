Yotova: Bulgaria and the BNB must defend the 2-euro commemorative coin

„The Bulgarian National Bank must defend this project, I wish them courage and firmness in defending it. We have all the grounds - both scientific and from the point of view of national and European legislation.“ This was stated by President Iliana Yotova in connection with the case of a claim made by a eurozone member state to the design of the first Bulgarian 2-euro commemorative coin, which is dedicated to the Bulgarian alphabet.

"The Cyrillic alphabet is the Bulgarian alphabet. At the three International Forums on the Cyrillic Alphabet organized by me, every participant, a world-class foreign scholar, used the definition "Bulgarian alphabet" for the Cyrillic alphabet, created in the late 9th and early 10th centuries in the Preslav Scriptoria," the president said.

Iliyana Yotova took part in the inauguration ceremony of Prof. Dr. Nikolay Nenovski as a member of the Governing Council of the BNB.

"By entering the eurozone, Bulgaria is not only implementing the policies imposed by the European Central Bank, but is also participating with the Bulgarian National Bank in shaping these policies," Yotova said.

She congratulated Governor Dimitar Radev, the entire management and team of the bank for the enormous work they did for the adoption of the euro.

„The BNB has been working long and hard, going through the entire process step by step. If there was an institution that was fully ready to adopt the euro, it was the Bulgarian National Bank“, Yotova pointed out.

The President once again emphasized that the euro is not a goal, but an instrument for monetary and economic policies, a great opportunity for more investments in Bulgaria, for faster rates of development of the Bulgarian economy.

Iliyana Yotova highlighted the main challenges facing the country's monetary and financial policy.

“The two wars – in Ukraine and the Middle East, have faced the world with an uncertain time with rising prices and rising inflation, a time that calls into question not only the security of supplies, but also the stability of European economies“, said Yotova.

She also drew attention to the debates on the Multiannual Financial Framework of the European Union and the reservations that a significant number of member states have towards the current proposal.

The Head of State wished success to Prof. Nikolay Nenovski in his work as a member of the Governing Council of the BNB. She highlighted his rich scientific and professional biography. Prof. Nenovski thanked the President for the honor and trust in appointing him to this responsible position.

Who is Nikolay Nenovski?

Prof. Dr. of Economic Sciences Nikolay Nenovski is a full professor at the University “Jules Verne“ in Amiens, France, and Director of the Center for Monetary Studies at the University of National and World Economy (UNWE).

He has taught as a full-time and visiting professor at universities in Bulgaria, Italy, France, China, Russia, Lebanon, Romania, Japan and other countries. He has been the scientific supervisor of more than thirty doctoral students in Bulgaria and abroad.

His scientific interests are in the field of monetary theory and monetary policy, international economics and monetary history. He is the author of numerous articles and monographs published in leading Bulgarian and international scientific journals and publishing houses.

In the period 1996-2008 he worked at the Bulgarian National Bank, holding expert and management positions in the analytical units, and from 2002 to 2008 he was a member of the Governing Council of the BNB. Since June 13, 2020, he has been a member of the Governing Council of the Bulgarian National Bank again for a six-year term.