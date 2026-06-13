The European Commission will propose to open an excessive deficit procedure for Bulgaria, confirmed the European Commissioner for Economy Valdis Dombrovskis.

The Commission proposed the procedure on June 3, specifying that it would await the committee's assessment. After the end of the Economic and Financial Affairs Council in Luxembourg yesterday, Dombrovskis announced:

Valdis Dombrovskis, European Commissioner for Economy: "The European Commission has assessed the implementation of the deficit requirement by several member states and found that Bulgaria is not complying with it. Following the opinion of the Economic and Financial Committee, the Commission will propose to open an excessive deficit procedure for Bulgaria."