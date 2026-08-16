Bridge over landslide will restore Smolyan - Pamporovo road

The construction of a bridge over the landslide has been selected as an option for restoring the interrupted road between Smolyan and Pamporovo in the Raykovski Livadi area. The decision was made by the expert council at the “Road Infrastructure” Agency, the director of the Regional Road Administration in Smolyan, Eng. Marin Kushev, announced to BTA correspondent in Smolyan, Hristina Georgieva.

The new facility must pass over the landslide section and thus ensure permanent restoration of the road connection. Currently, specialists are considering two possible options for the bridge structure - reinforced concrete and metal.

Shishkov: We are betting on the fastest, not the cheapest solution for the restoration of the road affected by the landslide near Pamporovo

A total of three conceptual solutions for strengthening the affected section were discussed at the meeting in Smolyan. Representatives of the Regional Administration, Smolyan Municipality, the Institute of Roads and Bridges and “Geoprotection Pernik“ participated in the work of the expert council.

“A variant with a bridge structure was chosen. There were remarks that were sent to the designer for removal and for submission of a conceptual design at the first stage“, explained Eng. Kushev.

API specifies that the expert work on the project has not yet been completed. After the final review of the technical solutions, it will be announced what type of bridge will be built and what the next steps will be in the restoration of the section.

Groundwater 50 cm below the ground caused the landslide near Pamporovo

The Smolyan - Pamporovo road was interrupted in the area of Raikovski Livadi, after a landslide activated on May 1. Since then, a solution has been sought that would allow the safe and long-term restoration of traffic on the important road link.