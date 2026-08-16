Man dies while trying to get his jeep out of a ditch

A 31-year-old man died this morning in the village of Sitovo while trying to get his jeep out of a ditch, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Plovdiv announced.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are being clarified. The signal was received at around 6:30 a.m. on tel. 112, BTA correspondent in Plovdiv Irina Shopova reported.

According to preliminary data in the village of Sitovo, “Rhodopi“ municipality, the man fell into a ditch with the jeep he was driving, and his friends came to his aid to pull him out with another vehicle. During the maneuvers, the 31-year-old driver was run over and died.

The scene of the accident has been preserved, an inspection is being carried out by employees of the “Investigation of Transport Crimes“ sector. An emergency team of the fire department provided assistance. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case.