Boyko Rashkov: The operational work on Oleg Nevzorov began 3-4 years ago

I was at the hearing of the new acting chairman of the National Security Agency, Stancho Stanev, in the National Assembly on the topic of the "Baba Alino" case. I would not say that I heard indications of upcoming arrests. Such data was not presented. This was stated in the program "Na Fokus" by the former Minister of the Interior and PP MP Boyko Rashkov.

According to him, even before the appointment of the new head of the National Security Agency, he warned that "this is a serious political mistake". "I was not left with the impression that he knows the operational development on the case in detail. More was said publicly than we heard at the hearing itself. It was not clear why Oleg Nevzorov was first imposed a sanction, and after 14 days it was canceled, "he emphasized.

At the hearing, it became clear only that the banning order was from July 3 and was motivated by data on illegal activity in the country. "In the public space, there was talk of human trafficking, drug trafficking even, as well as money laundering. There are also publications by the Ukrainian investigative journalist Irina Grib from Odessa, who claims that Nevzorov carried out similar activities in Ukraine - he sold the same apartments several times, thus defrauding many people. She published a number of materials on the topic and claims that at one point she was even offered a bribe, which she refused," Rashkov said.

He added that according to other information in Ukraine, Nevzorov has been associated with several large construction projects, and according to the publications, people are very dissatisfied with his activities. "Regarding the alleged money laundering, there are versions that funds were transferred through the United Arab Emirates before being invested in Bulgaria. However, this must be proven by the competent authorities", the MP pointed out.

This information, which is publicly available, was not discussed during the parliamentary hearing. "That is why we requested all the documentation on the case. After we get acquainted with it, we will be able to assess when the operational work on Nevzorov began. According to my information, it dates back three or four years ago. But I have not come across his name while I was Minister of the Interior," Rashkov pointed out.

And he was categorical that since 2023 there are enough facts that show that the problem developed during the time when Varna Municipality was governed by GERB."We are not shifting responsibility. I am convinced that the result we see today is a consequence of actions and inactions of several institutions and political forces over the years. This object did not arise for several months", the MP is categorical.

In the studio of "Na Fokus" he showed a document from the Varna District Prosecutor's Office dated May 28, 2026, which was sent to the notaries in the Varna Judicial District. "It warns against transactions on certain properties - 93 in number, as there are doubts about the legality of the issued certificates of tolerance. This shows that the prosecutor's office had information on the case," Rashkov explained.