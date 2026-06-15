Traycho Traykov was re-elected as mayor of the Sredets metropolitan area with a turnout of only 12.33%

The partial local elections in the country on June 14 took place in an extremely calm atmosphere, but were reported with a significantly low voter turnout.

Traycho Traykov, nominated by “We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria“, is returning to his post as mayor of the "Sredets" district, after winning the elections in the metropolitan area in the first round, BNT reported.

In February, his powers were terminated due to his appointment as a caretaker minister.

The turnout was extremely low – only 12.33% (3454 people voted out of a total of 28,009 eligible voters). Organization: Election day in the 43 sections passed without any violations, with the machines working without any problems. The main competitors (GERB and “Progressive Bulgaria“) did not nominate their candidates.

By-elections were held in a total of 12 mayoralties in the country. In many places, the winners were announced in the first round, while in others a run-off is pending.

In the village of Lilyach (Nevestino municipality): Viktor Yordanov was elected mayor from the “BSP - United Left” coalition.

In the village of Vratsa (Kyustendil municipality): Borislav Iliev won the elections. In the village of Chintulovo (Sliven municipality), four candidates competed for the post, with strict security measures introduced in the village to prevent vote buying. The results there lead to a runoff.

In the village of Bata (Pomorie municipality), the elections were called after the removal of the previous mayor due to a conviction for vote buying. Three candidates competed for the position, amid increased police interest.

In the village of Todorovo (Isperih municipality), the vote was organized after the death of the previous mayor. Three pre-trial proceedings for vote trading were initiated before the elections.

The official final protocols and distributions of votes for each individual village are published in stages on the pages of the relevant Municipal Election Commissions (MECs).