From today until June 21, heat supply to consumers in all microdistricts of the Lyulin residential district will be suspended, announced “Toplofikatsiya Sofia“ on its website, BTA reports.

The reason for the suspension is the implementation of annual scheduled repairs at the Lyulin heating plant and the heat transmission network. The repair activities are part of the program for the prevention of the main facilities, as well as for maintaining and increasing the security and efficiency of the heat supply.

Due to the replacement of a section of the main heat pipeline, the period of heat supply suspension for microdistricts 4 and 5 will be longer - from June 15 to 28.

The activities carried out are key to guaranteeing a constant and secure service, and will ensure higher reliability and a lower level of accident rates on the route during the upcoming heating season, the company states.