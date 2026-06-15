IPB: 170% increase in victims in 10 days!

The state capitulates to the war on the roads: 170% increase in victims in 10 days! Ten days after the terrible accident on "Chelopeshko Shosse", Bulgaria's institutional machine has again blocked. Instead of real results, the society received another "extraordinary meeting" of the Council of Ministers and dry police statistics on fined drivers. This is what the IPB states and adds:

However, the facts are ruthless and reveal the state's complete abdication of the problem:

Bloody statistics: From June 5 to today, 16 people have died on the roads (compared to 6 for the same period last year). This is a brutal increase of nearly 170%!

Bottom of the black chronicle: Since the beginning of the year, the victims are 190, 30 more than in 2025.

Immunity to shock: Even the traditional psychological effect - the short-term reduction in incidents after a major tragedy due to public shock - is completely absent this time. The system has reached its critical point.

The failure of “Mimicry of activity“

The current government cannot be blamed for the decade-long ruin in the sector, but it bears full responsibility for today's helplessness. The problem is clear: the state treats cancer with aspirin.

All the announced “emergency measures“ are simply a reheated stew of failed strategies of previous cabinets:

1. There are no specific goals: It is not clear what result is sought and when exactly it should be achieved.

2. There are no control indicators: Without evaluation criteria, each action is simply a political wish, not a management decision.

3. There is no change in approach: When increased inspections and media hype lead to more bodies, the solution is not “more of the same“, but a radical change in the model.

The call of the IPB: End of campaigns, it's time for risk management!

The Institute for Road Safety categorically states: the current model is completely exhausted. Bulgaria does not need another PR campaign or another pointless meeting.

We insist that the Council of Ministers immediately admit its failure and seek external expert assistance to develop an entirely new Road Safety Management Strategy.

Professional risk analysis, personal responsibility, measurable goals and systemic solutions are needed. Because behind the hollow percentages in the statistics are human lives. And every day, institutional compliance costs new bodies on Bulgarian roads.