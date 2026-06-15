Bulgarian arrested in Thessaloniki for spying with a drone at a military base

A Bulgarian has been arrested in Thessaloniki for spying.

He was filming military sites, novini.bg specified.

The investigation began after information from a resident of the eastern part of Thessaloniki that the Bulgarian was flying a drone without permission.

Police officers from the specialized counter-terrorism department detained the 35-year-old Bulgarian, the police reported.

He was filming with the aircraft with a thermal camera the location of sites in the area of the former military camp "Farmaki", which is located in the "Kalamaria" neighborhood in Thessaloniki.

During the arrest and search of the Bulgarian's car, the drone he used to photograph the military site was discovered.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated against him.

An investigation is underway to determine the reason for his interest in the military camp. The detained Bulgarian is expected to be handed over to the prosecutor's office today.