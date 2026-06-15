Pulev: We will activate all measures to provide powerful support for Bulgarian and local producers

We will activate all incentive instruments and growth measures to provide powerful support for Bulgarian and local producers. Energy-intensive industries are a critical factor in overcoming regional imbalances and for the sustainable development of the Bulgarian economy. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry Alexander Pulev during the official ceremony for the opening of new production facilities at the “Alcomet“ plant in Shumen.

According to him, energy-intensive enterprises create over 25% of the gross added value in the country's economy and provide employment for more than 215,000 people. “Behind these jobs are families, households, entire communities and regions“, emphasized Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Pulev.

He stated the government's categorical support for Bulgarian industry and the promotion of strategic investments, pointing to the “Alcomet“ project as an example of a successful partnership between the state and business. The investment is worth 70 million euros and will create 160 new jobs.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Pulev addressed Mr. Fikret Ince, majority owner of “Alcomet“ AD: “We have come a long way together. The first talks began during the tenure of Galab Donev, when you received the sustained support of the state administration for the implementation of this project. Together with President Rumen Radev, we witnessed the groundbreaking ceremony, and today, a little over a year and a half later, we are here again to see the impressive progress and high pace that you have set in the industry“.

The Minister of Economy sent a clear message to investors and manufacturers that they can count on consistent institutional support and a predictable business environment. During the event, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Pulev also presented the government's main priorities for improving the investment climate.

“We are working at full speed. We managed to start and complete a comprehensive administrative reform within just one month. We have restructured the work of the Council of Ministers with clear centers of responsibility in the field of digital transformation and investment policy“, he said.

As part of the reform, a new coordination unit for investments has also been created within the Council of Ministers. “This was the desire of business and industry. This is your reform. Through it, we will ensure faster, more efficient and more predictable service for strategic investment projects“, emphasized Deputy Prime Minister Pulev.

He also announced that the first meeting of the newly established Investment Coordination Council under the Council of Ministers will be held in a few days. “Prime Minister Rumen Radev will personally set the direction and outline the priorities for the council, including specific measures to reduce the administrative burden and regulations for business. Our ambition is for the state to accelerate innovation and investment, not to be their brake“, he said.

In conclusion, Alexander Pulev emphasized that the government will continue to work in close partnership with investors and manufacturers to increase the competitiveness of the Bulgarian economy. “The direction has been set. There is a lot of work ahead, but we will walk this path together with partners like you – companies that invest, create jobs and develop the regions of Bulgaria“, said the Deputy Prime Minister.