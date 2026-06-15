"Month of the Family" Association: We did not invite Princess Kalina of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha to the Family Procession

On behalf of the "Month of the Family" Association, the "Our Home is Bulgaria" Foundation, the "ROD" Association, the "Conservative Society" Foundation and the Orthodox Youth Association "St. John of Rila" stated the following:

1. We did not invite Princess Kalina of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha to the Family Procession

2. Kalina of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha did not lead the procession

3. Kalina Saxe-Coburg-Gotha was asked by us several times to stand behind the Guards Representative Brass Band.

4. We are not responsible for the actions of Kalina Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, who came to the event on her own initiative and stood in front of the Guards Representative Brass Band, albeit for only a few minutes.

In connection with the suggestions spread in the public space that Princess Kalina Saxe-Coburg-Gotha was invited or led the Family Procession 2026 at the invitation and decision of the organizers, we state the following:

The appearance and movement of Princess Kalina at the front of the procession was her personal decision and was not coordinated with the organizers of the event. Representatives of the organizational team contacted her and asked her to move from the leading positions of the procession. This happened within the first hundred meters of the route.

We categorically state that Princess Kalina was not invited by the organizers to lead the procession, nor was she assigned such a representative role.

The Procession for the Family is a large-scale civic event that annually brings together thousands of participants from all over Bulgaria. In such events, it is not possible for the organizers to be responsible for every individual action of the attendees. This is precisely why it is important for society to distinguish between the official decisions of the organizers and the personal actions of individual participants.

We regret that instead of paying attention to the main messages of the event - support for the Bulgarian family, the demographic future of the country, Christian values and the call for more care for children - part of the public conversation was shifted towards the search for compromising interpretations.

Throughout the entire time, the Procession for the Family 2026 maintained its peaceful, positive and dignified character. From our stage, no calls for hatred were made, no aggressive actions were allowed and no confrontation between people was encouraged. That is why today attempts are being made through individual moments taken out of context to create suggestions that do not reflect reality.

We thank all families, volunteers, clergy and participants who, with their presence, turned the event into a true celebration of faith, hope and love.

Association „Month of the Family“,

Foundation „Our Home is Bulgaria“, Association „ROD“,

Foundation „Conservative Society“, Orthodox Youth Association „St. John of Rila“