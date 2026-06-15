Cornelia Ninova: Rumen Radev takes more easily from mothers, pensioners, doctors, teachers, artists, and not from oligarchs

Today, Prime Minister Radev said in Shumen that the treasury is empty.

And verbatim: "In addition, we cannot take more tax from the banks this year".

This was recalled on "Facebook" by the leader of "Unruly Bulgaria" Cornelia Ninova.

Is that right? The banks had an excess profit of 4 billion leva last year. Does this impress you, Mr. Radev?

A quarter of the countries in Europe have introduced an extraordinary tax on banks' excess profits (the so-called windfall tax). These are Italy, Spain, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, etc. And in France, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Sweden there are also additional taxes on the banking sector as contributions to sectoral reserve funds.

In our country, the prime minister does not dare to say a word on this issue! The rulers are afraid of angering the banking lobby and are looking for meaningless excuses.

The same applies to concessionaires who pay meager concession fees.

It is easier to take it from mothers, from pensioners, from cultural figures, from young doctors, from schools than from the super-rich and oligarchs. This policy of Radev is already visible from space.

The promises were for the naive before the elections. The reality is completely different and everyone can now see that the old model is regrouping behind the new master. There is no change. There is a replacement.