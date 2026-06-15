The President signed a decree appointing a new Central Election Commission

President Iliana Yotova signed a decree appointing the members of the Central Election Commission (CEC), proposed by the parliamentaryly represented parties and coalitions in the 52nd National Assembly. This was announced by the press secretariat of the head of state.

The composition of the CEC, as of June 23, 2026, is:

Chairman: Georgi Horozov;

Deputy Chairmen: Ismail Osman and Margarita Makhaeva;

Secretary: Yordanka Gancheva;

Members: Alina Dobreva, Anna Alexandrova, Vyara Todeva, Georgi Bakhanov, Desislava Abrasheva, Zinaida Zlatanova, Ivan Karchev, Yordan Vassilev, Lazarina Boneva-Haralampieva, Stoyanka Balova-Tsvetkova and Tsvetan Enchev.

President Yotova conducted the procedure for a new composition of the CEC, and on June 9, within the framework of public consultations, the parties and coalitions in the current parliament presented their proposals for members. On June 12, the shortlisted candidates were heard.

During the hearing, President Yotova told the candidates for CEC members that it depends on them to what extent the institutions in Bulgaria will enjoy legitimacy and that they must select the best experts to participate in all levels of the electoral process.

/EP/

Source: www.bta.bg